HILLSDALE LAKE – Dive teams from multiple agencies continued to search early Wednesday, June 24, for the body of a 65-year-old man thought to have drowned at Hillsdale Lake the previous evening.
First responders were dispatched to the Marysville Boat Ramp at Hillsdale Lake about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a person who went into the water and did not resurface, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The search is concentrated around a group of trees sticking out of the water about 2,000 feet from shore, Capt. Matt Kelly said at the scene Wednesday morning. A witness stated the man had fallen out of a boat while attempting to tie it to one of those trees and he did not resurface, Kelly said. The recovery effort is taking place in water about 30 feet deep, he said.
Dive teams from the Osawatomie Fire Department, Johnson County Fire District No. 2 and the Overland Park Police Department began a search of the area offshore from the boat ramp Tuesday evening. The search turned into a recovery effort, but about 9:30 p.m. the recovery was suspended for the night.
Divers from Overland Park Police Department and Johnson County Fire District No. 2 continued the recovery effort early Wednesday morning.
The Marysville Boat Ramp, located at 253rd and Orleans Road, and the waters immediately surrounding the Marysville Boat Ramp are closed to the public until further notice while the search is being conducted, according to the sheriff's office.
Miami County EMS and Wildlife, Parks and Tourism are assisting the recovery efforts. The case is under investigation by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the man's name is not being released at this time, Kelly said.
