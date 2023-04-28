230503_mr_search_warrant_01

OSAWATOMIE – A 50-year-old Osawatomie man was arrested on multiple felony charges after officers with the Osawatomie Police Department executed a warrant to search the residence at 1122 Fifth St. on Wednesday, April 26, in Osawatomie.

Christian R. Orr was taken into custody and later transported to Miami County Jail on three counts of felony burglary to a vehicle, three counts of felony theft from a motor vehicle and one count of felony theft of property, according to an Osawatomie Police Department news release.

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

