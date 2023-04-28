OSAWATOMIE – A 50-year-old Osawatomie man was arrested on multiple felony charges after officers with the Osawatomie Police Department executed a warrant to search the residence at 1122 Fifth St. on Wednesday, April 26, in Osawatomie.
Christian R. Orr was taken into custody and later transported to Miami County Jail on three counts of felony burglary to a vehicle, three counts of felony theft from a motor vehicle and one count of felony theft of property, according to an Osawatomie Police Department news release.
Patrol officers responded to a reported burglary, which was said to have occurred between Tuesday, April 25, and the morning of Wednesday, April 26, according to the release. The department's investigation division also responded to the scene.
Within one hour, officers had identified a suspect and were granted a search warrant through Miami County District Court, according to the release.
As a result of the search warrant, an estimated $15,000 worth of stolen property was recovered. Upon execution of the warrant, two individuals were detained and a third, Orr, was taken into custody, according to the department.
The case remains under investigation, as it appeared additional stolen property from other burglaries may have been discovered, according to the release.
It was the second search warrant served at the Fifth Street residence in the past four months, according to the department.
Police Chief David Stuteville said reports of “problem residences” within the community are being taken very seriously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.