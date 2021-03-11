PAOLA — A new system of security cameras, monitors and other equipment will soon be installed in the Miami County Administration Building and County Courthouse across the street to provide another level of security.
County commissioners on Feb. 3 voted 5-0 to purchase 26 cameras, nine monitors and other related equipment for $112,513.78. That price includes the installation cost. Twenty-three cameras will be installed in strategic locations throughout the administration building and courthouse. The other three cameras will be held in reserve as replacement stock.
“The monitors will be in a room and it ties into our dispatch and it loops through the equipment we already have,” Sheriff Frank Kelly said. “So if something was happening over here (in the administration building), they (dispatchers) can follow it here. The same at the courthouse.”
The cameras and other equipment are being purchased from Accurate Controls Inc. of Ripon, Wis., and installation will be handled by Decker Electric of Wichita.
Kelly said the installation will take place in April and require about two weeks to complete.
The system will allow dispatchers to alert responding law enforcement or medical personnel to the nature and location of the emergency.
Sheriff Kelly and commissioners discussed other security measures, including adding a monitoring device in the administrative offices upstairs, and other monitoring equipment in the building that would allow employees in certain locations to monitor who is approaching their suite of offices.
Those equipment details are still being worked out.
In a separate action, commissioners authorized the purchase of a 24-foot, enclosed Haulmark trailer for the sheriff’s office at a cost of $8,546.68. The trailer will be used to store equipment and two UTVs.
Funds for the trailer and security camera equipment are available in the budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.