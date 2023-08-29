Former Osawatomie City Manager Mike Scanlon (left) talks with U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall (second from right) inside the John Brown Cabin. Also pictured (from left) are Grady Atwater, Ron Devorss, Gordon Schrader and Wes Cole. City leaders are pushing for Osawatomie to get a national park designation.
U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall talks about the importance of John Brown and how interactive exhibits could help bring his story to life inside the John Brown Cabin, also known as the Adair Cabin, in John Brown Memorial Park.
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
OSAWATOMIE — The city of Osawatomie continues to gain more traction, both locally and in Washington D.C., on its goal of gaining a national park designation.
In May, the Miami County Commission approved a resolution supporting the city’s request to establish the John Brown National Historic Park Site. The commissioners also agreed to give $22,000 to the city to assist in purchasing property for parking surrounding the John Brown Ghost Cabin at the Adair Homestead about two miles west of John Brown Memorial Park.
The Ghost Cabin commemorates the exact location where John Brown called home during his Kansas abolitionist activities in the Bleeding Kansas years of 1855-56. In May, the Osawatomie City Council authorized the purchase of a piece of property adjacent to the original Adair homestead, and in July, the council agreed to annex the property into the city limits.
The Ghost Cabin is one of three primary historical assets the city is focusing on, along with John Brown Memorial Park and the original John Brown Cabin structure (also known as the Adair Cabin).
John Brown Memorial Park was dedicated by President Theodore Roosevelt in 1910 and is the site of the historic Battle of Osawatomie. The battle took place Aug. 30, 1856, and it featured John Brown battling proslavery forces.
The John Brown Cabin is located inside the park and is adjacent to the battlefield. It is protected by a stone pavilion. The cabin and stone pavilion are co-owned and managed by the city and the Kansas State Historical Society.
In July, a letter signed by U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran and U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall was sent to the director of the National Park Service (NPS), requesting that a reconnaissance survey be conducted to explore the feasibility of the national park designation in Osawatomie.
“These sites in Osawatomie have important historic value and a necessary story to tell,” the letter states. “Designating these sites as official units of the NPS would ensure their preservation for years to come and enhance their educational value to all visitors, ensuring folks can properly understand the national significance of the Kansas-Nebraska Act, Bleeding Kansas, and Osawatomie’s role in the leadup to the raid at Harpers Ferry and the Civil War.”
U.S. Sen. Marshall visited the cabin in John Brown Memorial Park on Thursday, Aug. 24. He was greeted by several Osawatomie officials, including former City Manager Mike Scanlon, City Manager Bret Glendening, Mayor Nick Hampson, City Council member Karen LaDeux of the John Brown Foundation, longtime community members Wes Cole and Gordan Schrader, and Grady Atwater, who is the site administrator of the John Brown Museum State Historic Site.
Schrader and Cole presented Sen. Marshall with a display case featuring a Minié ball rifle bullet that is believed to have been fired during the Battle of Osawatomie. Cole said he searched the battlefield and collected the bullets about 60 years ago when he was a Boy Scout.
LaDeux also presented Sen. Marshall with a coin featuring the image of the Soldiers Monument in Osawatomie. The monument was dedicated Aug. 30, 1877, and was erected to honor the five free-state men killed in the Battle of Osawatomie on Aug. 30, 1856, including John Brown’s son, Frederick.
Scanlon compared the Battle of Osawatomie to the battles of Lexington and Concord and the “shot heard round the world” that sparked the American Revolutionary War.
“Our argument is the Battle of Osawatomie is the shot that starts the Civil War,” Scanlon said.
Marshall asked a variety of questions about the time period and listened to stories told by Atwater and others about the Underground Railroad, the importance of the Adair Cabin and the life of John Brown.
They also talked about Brown’s famous raid on Harpers Ferry, which led to his capture and hanging.
“It’s a complicated history,” Marshall said.
The senator applauded the Osawatomie officials for keeping the cabin in good shape, and he suggested that they visit the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum in Atchison for ideas about adding interactive exhibits for visitors, like a talking hologram.
“I can just see a hologram of John Brown in here, telling kids the same stories you’re telling me,” Marshall said. “That’s when the stories come to life.”
He acknowledged, though, that it all costs money, and he said he will do his part in getting the ball rolling on the reconnaissance survey for the national park request.
“We’ll do our best,” he said.
Glendening previously told Miami County commissioners that Osawatomie is seeking $1.95 million in federal funds that could come with a national park designation in order to make repairs and enhancements to the city’s historic sites.
