LOUISBURG – The Louisburg Senior Center used a First Option Bank Trusteed Foundations grant of $14,300 to freshen up its building on Metcalf Street.
Rhonda Kerr, director of the senior center, said the center was very appreciative of the First Option grant.
“We used the money for a remodel of the senior center,” Kerr said.
Some of the upgrades included removing or covering all the old paneling, applying fresh paint, and installing new lighting, Kerr said. Other improvements focused on the coffee area, putting a door on the men’s room, a new vanity in the ladies room and freshening up the entry area, Kerr said.
The remodel also came with a new coat rack, new trim, new shelving and hanging a TV on the wall, she said.
“Everything looks amazing and bright,” Kerr said.
