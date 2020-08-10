First Option Bank representatives present a First Option Bank Trusteed Foundations grant of $14,300 to representatives of the Louisburg Senior Center. The senior center used the funds to remodel its building on Metcalf Street. Pictured (from left) are Shelley Haines, First Option Bank vice president and Louisburg branch manager; Rhonda Kerr, senior center director; Sandy Harris, senior center board member; Mark Williams, First Option Bank senior vice president; Beverly Smith, senior center board member; Jim Mellott, senior center board president; Hope Anderson, senior center board secretary; Beverly Steger, senior center board member; and Ed Dawson, senior center board member.