First Option Bank representatives present a First Option Bank Trusteed Foundations grant of $14,300 to representatives of the Louisburg Senior Center. The senior center used the funds to remodel its building on Metcalf Street. Pictured (from left) are Shelley Haines, First Option Bank vice president and Louisburg branch manager; Rhonda Kerr, senior center director; Sandy Harris, senior center board member; Mark Williams, First Option Bank senior vice president; Beverly Smith, senior center board member; Jim Mellott, senior center board president; Hope Anderson, senior center board secretary; Beverly Steger, senior center board member; and Ed Dawson, senior center board member.

 Louisburg Senior Center

LOUISBURG – The Louisburg Senior Center used a First Option Bank Trusteed Foundations grant of $14,300 to freshen up its building on Metcalf Street.

Rhonda Kerr, director of the senior center, said the center was very appreciative of the First Option grant.

“We used the money for a remodel of the senior center,” Kerr said.

Some of the upgrades included removing or covering all the old paneling, applying fresh paint, and installing new lighting, Kerr said. Other improvements focused on the coffee area, putting a door on the men’s room, a new vanity in the ladies room and freshening up the entry area, Kerr said.

The remodel also came with a new coat rack, new trim, new shelving and hanging a TV on the wall, she said.

“Everything looks amazing and bright,” Kerr said.

