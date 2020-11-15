PAOLA - Members of the Paola Rotary Club and their family members surprised a few Paola residents on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 14, by showing up with rakes in hand to help collect and bag leaves.
A group of about 20 volunteers participated in the service project and managed to clean up six yards and fill 110 bags of leaves.
Paola Rotary Club member Casey Crum of Family Center Farm & Home donated the bags, and the Rotary volunteers brought their own rakes, leaf blowers, trucks and other equipment.
Jimmy Hay, who is the chair of the club’s community projects committee, helped organize the event, and he gave residents a flyer stating that their house had been chosen for a random act of kindness and the Rotarians would be raking up their leaves.
Nina Gerken was all smiles when she looked out the front door and saw the Rotary crew raking up all of the leaves in her yard.
Willis Miller was also thankful for the help, and he even gave the Rotary volunteers a fresh bag of his home-roasted coffee beans as a show of appreciation.
The Paola Rotary Club was not able to organize its annual Farmers Night this year due to the ongoing COVID-10 pandemic, but club members have been busy thinking of other ways to help out the community and follow the Rotary motto: “Service above self.”
In October, the club provided a catered lunch for members of the Paola Police Department.
