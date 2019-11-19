LOUISBURG — Debbie Randolph does not like the limelight.
For the past 21 years, Randolph has been the primary organizer of Louisburg’s From The Heart adopt-a-family campaign that makes sure students in the Louisburg school district have Christmas presents to open each year.
Anonymity of families is an important aspect of the program, which Randolph said has kept it somewhat off the radar.
That’s why she thought she was invited to the Louisburg Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner Thursday, Nov. 14 — to help spread the word that families in need have until Nov. 20 to fill out an application form.
It’s an important part of the process, so Randolph was happy to attend, even though she has never liked being the center of attention.
“I’m the kind of person that’s always in the background,” Randolph said.
It didn’t take long Thursday night, though, for Randolph to realize there was no escaping attention on that evening.
Damon Dennis of Louisburg Chiropractic Office called Randolph up to the front shortly after the meeting began and informed her and the crowd that she was chosen as Louisburg’s 2019 Citizen of the Year.
Randolph was surprised not only by the announcement but also by her two sons, Brandon and Tyler, who appeared out of hiding to congratulate her, along with her husband, Ron.
“This is really special,” Randolph said.
Dennis said the adopt-a-family program has helped countless children over the years.
“That is a wonderful thing to be known for,” he said.
Randolph teared up as she thanked the community, and especially her family. She said it wasn’t always easy on her boys, and she specifically remembered one Christmas when they were young and they were helping load up all of the presents for local children in need. Randolph didn’t realize she hadn’t even put up their own tree yet until one of her sons asked her if they were going to have Christmas this year.
Health problems have also made things difficult for Randolph, especially after she had a stroke in 2012. Even then, though, she remembers going over paperwork for families while she was in the hospital.
That year was difficult for more than one reason. Former Louisburg teacher Glenda Beasley, who had helped with the adopt-a-family program for many years, was killed Dec. 19, 2012, in a vehicle accident on Kansas Highway 68.
Randolph said Beasley was on her way to Paola to get Christmas gifts for some local children in need when the accident occurred.
“She was the best,” Randolph said.
When Dennis announced Randolph as the Citizen of the Year during Thursday’s chamber dinner, she received a loud ovation from the crowd. She said she truly appreciates the support.
“The community has been amazing,” she said. “This is really special.”
