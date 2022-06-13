PAOLA — The Route 66 band from Kansas City, Mo., set the tone for the 20th annual Paola Heartland Car Show, playing some classic tunes to go with the one-of-a-kind rat rods, vintage cars from year gone by and plenty of hot rod muscle cars from the 50s, 60s and 70s.
Route 66 played some classic hits like “The Thrill Is Gone” by B.B. King, “Take It Easy” and “Already Gone” by the Eagles, “Black Velvet” by Alannah Myles and many others.
The band was playing in the gazebo on the Paola Park Square with a cheery red classic Corvette parked right in front of them for the show Saturday, June 11.
The Square was surrounded by rows and rows of vintage classic like the 1926 Ford Model T, 1937 Ford pickup truck, 1937 Packard, 1948 Mercury, 1949 Chevrolet pickup truck, 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air, 1959 Ford Fairlane, 1960 Edsel Ranger, 1964 Chevrolet Corvette convertible, 1970 Volkswagen Dune Buggy and 1976 Pontiac Trans Am.
One of the young fans digging both the music and the old cars was Louisburg’s Coy Gentry, who stopped in the middle of the street and cut a rug.
Coy was enjoying the sights and sounds of the car show with his mother, Kate, who held him up to check out a Ford Fairlane and an old Chevrolet sedan.
The crowd was treated to the sound of the muscle cars as organizers had owners fire up the engines for a high-noon display of American horsepower.
Dave Ryal brought his custom built 1924 Ford Model T to the show. It was not the easiest vehicle to start, sporting a hand crank on the front.
Noel Duerksen of Hillsdale enjoyed showing off his 1926 Ford Model T. He liked to point out some of the vehicle’s interesting features, including three pedals which included the break and two pedals for shifting gears.
Brooke Dobson and Brooklyn Bailey of Gardner were invited to sit inside the 1926 Ford Model T and try it out for size during the car show.
For elegance and style, the 1937 Packard was tough to beat. The vehicle drew one in with is long leading lines, and those lines brought attention to the chrome grill. To top it off was the silver hood ornament, which looked like a winged creature holding a wheel. The car, owned by Eugene Rogers, was brought to the show by his boys Ivan and Lee.
The car show featured a bluish-gray 1937 Ford pickup that glistened with the sun shining down upon it. The classic is owned by Chuck and Steph Verrymet.
A blue 1949 Chevrolet pickup truck owned by Terry Stemmer featured the incredible chrome grill from that era and the incredibly trimmed wheel wells.
April and Bailey Long, contestants in the children and adult pin-up contest, had their picture taken next to a light pink 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air owned by Kathie Vandover. Bailey, 9, placed second in the children’s division of the pin-up contest.
The pink flamingos were comfortable and having fun, hanging out on the dash of a 1959 Ford Fairlane owned by Charles and Sharon.
Autumn Craig and Madison Doty spun and twirled in front of a 1950s Chevrolet and a 1960s cheery red Ford Mustang while strolling the Square before the pin-up contest. Craig wore a pink and white checkered dress with white sneakers and a white hat. Doty spun her umbrella and sported a skit highlighting some of the early creatures like Frankenstein, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Valley of Zombies and others.
A light blue and white 1960 Edsel Ranger stood out on the east side of the Square, stopping its share of admirers. The car is owned by Chris Cox.
Jeff Johnson brought his 1970 Volkswagen Dune Buggy to the show. With the heat Saturday, it was not the only thing dreaming of the beach.
There was no mistaking the fire chicken emblem on a 1976 Pontiac Trans Am with the bird emblem painted in gold and black on the hood of the orange body. The vehicle is owned by Justin Nelson.
