Spending six months in any hospital can change one’s life, but only sometimes will it change your whole view on life. Marsena Hadlock of Paola was part of the latter.
In 1964, Marsena spent six months in the Osawatomie State Hospital due to a nervous breakdown that was the product of a deep depression she had been going through.
At the time, the state hospital wasn’t the warmest and most inviting place to spend half a year in. Marsena stayed in a room with metal bars reminiscent of a jail cell, and the ones who held the keys were the ladies in the crisp white uniforms — the nurses.
“I cherished the days where they would let me out to walk the grounds of the institute by myself,” Marsena said.
As the days of her six-month stint passed, she became more and more stable. In turn, she built a trust with the nurses that resulted in her getting to go on more of her beloved walks.
“I viewed the nurses as the ones who held the keys to heaven, and heaven was the trees and the green grass,” Marsena said.
She learned a lot about herself while at the hospital, and when it was time for her to reenter the world, she knew she would never go back to the dark place that was her mind six months prior. The place where negative thoughts swarmed and God’s glory was dimming.
Marsena knew if she practiced J.O.Y.: “Jesus first, Others second, Yourself third” and thought positively, she would permanently stay out of that hole, and she has for over 50 years now.
“There are really dark things in the world, but there is a lot of good too,” Marsena said. “We have to focus on the good.”
From the days that ensued directly after her exit from the hospital to the years and decades that followed, Marsena spent her time around people who made it easier to continue practicing her positive attitude. During the time shortly after her exit from the hospital, she leaned on her friends.
“They would come and pick me up and take me on drives and walks around the lake so I wouldn’t be alone,” Marsena said.
And in the years and decades that followed, there was her husband, the late Don Hadlock, and her children, who helped keep her attitude positive. Don opened Hadlock’s Cabinet Shop in 1956 and operated it until his passing in 2021.
Marsena is surrounded by memories of Don in her home, from the hand-crafted etching on the wood cabinets, to the way the light reflects through the stained glass pink roses in her kitchen.
Local residents can read about Marsena’s marriage with Don, her early struggles with depression, how faith has saved her, and much more in her book entitled “Legacy Miracles.”
The book is filled with a lifetime of miracles, including how Marsena was spared three different times during close encounters with drowning, lightning and an angry cow during her childhood on a farm in the 1940s.
“Legacy Miracles” was published by Christian Faith Publishing in late 2021. It can be purchased on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.
Marsena said she wouldn’t be where she is today without her family and friends, and most importantly, Jesus. Her message to anyone going through a dark day, season or year is that you “can come out of it, as long as you turn to Jesus and fill your brain with his Word, [specifically what is said in Psalms 16:11:] ‘in his presence there is fullness of joy,’ and positive thoughts.”
