PAOLA — A 53-year-old Paola man was found guilty of aggravated criminal sodomy Thursday, Jan. 30, following a two-day trial at the Miami County Courthouse.
It was the second jury trial to take place related to the case, which has been in the court system ever since a 16-year-old girl reported being raped by Scott W. Shay, who was 49 at the time, while camping at Lake Miola on Aug. 8, 2015.
Shay was charged with rape and aggravated criminal sodomy, but the case was delayed for some time after he was diagnosed with cancer. A jury trial eventually took place in July 2017, and Shay was found guilty of both charges. He was sentenced to 27 years and six months in prison.
Shay appealed the ruling, and the Kansas Court of Appeals released its decision in February 2019. The appeals judges upheld the rape conviction but reversed the decision on the aggravated criminal sodomy charge because of questions relating to an attached alternative charge.
Miami County Attorney Elizabeth Sweeney-Reeder explained that a crime can be committed in more than one way, so an alternative charge is sometimes attached to a primary charge. In this case, Shay was charged with aggravated criminal sodomy with the victim being overcome by force or fear, or in the alternative with the victim being unconscious or physically powerless.
The appeals ruling states that the victim testified that she was scared to move, which conflicts with the alternative of being unconscious or physically powerless.
“When there is insufficient evidence at trial to support the defendant’s conviction of each alternative means of committing a crime, the proper remedy is to reverse the defendant’s conviction and remand for a new trial only on the alternative means supported by sufficient evidence in the first trial,” the ruling states.
The appeals judges ruled that there was enough evidence for the state to try Shay again on the aggravated criminal sodomy charge only based on the victim being overcome by force or fear, and without the alternative.
Sweeney-Reeder said the decision was made to have the second trial. Otherwise, Shay would have only been required to serve the rape prison sentence of 13 years and 11 months.
A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled for Shay following the results of the most recent trial.
