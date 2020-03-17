PAOLA — A 53-year-old Paola man has been sentenced to 27 years and six months in prison for sex acts against a minor.
The incident took place in August 2015, when Scott W. Shay, who was 49 at the time, reportedly raped a 16-year-old girl while camping at Lake Miola.
Shay was charged with rape and aggravated criminal sodomy, but the case was delayed for some time after he was diagnosed with cancer. A jury trial eventually took place in July 2017, and Shay was found guilty of both charges. He was sentenced at that time to 27 years and six months in prison.
Shay appealed the ruling, and the Kansas Court of Appeals released its decision in February 2019. The appeals judges upheld the rape conviction but reversed the decision on the aggravated criminal sodomy charge because of questions relating to an attached alternative charge.
Miami County Attorney Elizabeth Sweeney-Reeder explained that a crime can be committed in more than one way, so an alternative charge is sometimes attached to a primary charge. In this case, Shay was charged with aggravated criminal sodomy with the victim being overcome by force or fear, or in the alternative with the victim being unconscious or physically powerless.
The appeals ruling states that the victim testified that she was scared to move, which conflicts with the alternative of being unconscious or physically powerless.
The appeals judges ruled that there was enough evidence for the state to try Shay again on the aggravated criminal sodomy charge only based on the victim being overcome by force or fear, and without the alternative.
Sweeney-Reeder said the decision was made to have the second trial. Otherwise, Shay would have only been required to serve the rape prison sentence of 13 years and 11 months.
The second trial took place in January, and Shay was found guilty once again of aggravated criminal sodomy. His sentencing hearing took place Thursday, March 12.
Sweeney-Reeder recommended the same original sentence of 165 months for the sodomy conviction, which was at the high end of the range in the sentencing guidelines.
Defense attorney Forrest Lowry asked for the standard mid-range of 155 months. He acknowledged that there must be consequences, but he said he didn’t see anything with this case that distinguishes it from other similar cases.
He also said Shay is in very poor health and no longer can speak because he doesn’t have a voice box. Shay was carrying a medical bag with him and a white board that could be used to communicate. He chose, though, not to make a statement.
Sweeney-Reeder disagreed, saying that the victim trusted Shay and looked up to him, which makes the crime more heinous.
Harth agreed, saying that the defendant first cultivated a relationship with the young victim’s mother when she was younger and then later with her teenage daughter. He was thought of as a family member, she said, and in turn he provided alcohol to a 13-year-old girl and 16-year-old girl and then sexually assaulted one of them.
“That is a parent’s worst nightmare,” Harth said. “That’s what is different about these facts for me.”
Harth commended the victim for being willing to disclose the personal details of the attack to the jury. She then upheld the original sentence of 330 months, or 27 years and six months in prison.
