OSAWATOMIE — Shelagh Wright said she was looking forward to seeing who won the 2021 citizen and volunteer group awards at Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner.
Sitting among the audience during the Nov. 16 dinner at The Cornerstone, she could think of many people who were deserving of the award.
“Being the former Chamber director, I knew they gave away that award (at the dinner) and that they had expanded this year to do a group or club of the year, so I was really, really excited about both of those awards,” Wright said.
As Chamber board member Wes Duncan started talking about the award winner, Wright soon realized she was the Chamber’s 2021 Osawatomie Citizen of the Year.
“I was very surprised. By then nerves had set in when I figured out where it was headed and knew I was going to have to go in front of 100 people,” Wright said.
So surprised that she couldn’t recall what Duncan was saying about her when he was preparing to give her the award.
“I didn’t hear a whole lot of it once everyone turned around and started looking at me,” said Wright, who owns Wright Way Homes with her husband Kirk.
Duncan said Shelagh and Kirk Wright started flipping houses full time a few years ago and have successfully renovated 27 homes and have completed four new builds in the past few years.
Providing quality housing for Osawatomie residents has been one of Shelagh’s dreams, Duncan said.
“One of the greatest ways that you can impact those around you is to have a passion for the work that you do,” he said. “This year’s citizen of the year exemplifies just that. This is someone who has been committed to Osawatomie for nearly 30 years. She is devoted to making positive changes in this community, one house at a time.”
Shelagh Wright was a Title I reading para for Osawatomie USD 367 and middle school girls basketball coach for many years.
She also was a club volleyball coach with the Junior Slammers and Kansas Krush and served on committees for events like the John Brown Jamboree and a host of other volunteer efforts as an active member of the community.
Wright also served as executive director of the Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce for five and a half years.
“She was an employee for the school district, coach, and she is a pillar of this community,” said Duncan, who is IT director for USD 367. “Many years ago I was driving to Wichita with Shelagh to attend a leadership conference, and on the way she told me of her dream to remodel houses to improve the community. I am so thankful that she has been able to harness that passion to make her dream a reality.”
Wright said many people are making a difference in Osawatomie.
“I could have named 15 other people that were deserving, so it’s very humbling to win an award like that,” she said.
Wright professed not to be a public speaker but said she found the courage to say a few words when she received the award.
“There are so many good things happening in Osawatomie right now, there are so many people doing things,” she said. “I’ve lived here, I’ve worked here, I see all of those things, I see all of these efforts being made.
“I think sometimes we get more credit than we deserve just because our project happens to have four walls and a roof so you can’t really miss it when you drive around,” she said. “But we don’t feel it’s any more important than any of the things PRIDE is doing or individuals are doing or anything like that. We are very much into community effort.”
Osawatomie PRIDE received the Chamber’s 2021 Volunteer Group of the Year award at the dinner.
Wright was nominated for citizen of the year by her daughter, Britnie Wright, and son, Tyler Wright.
Duncan asked Shelagh, Britnie and Tyler to join him at the front of the room.
“Thank you Shelagh for all that you have done, are doing, and will do for our community,” Duncan said.
Wright said she thinks all of the good things that are happening right now are definitely catching on.
“There are a lot more people doing from the tiniest things to the biggest things, and together I think it’s all working to make Osawatomie better,” Wright said. “So we’re very big supporters of any of those efforts. We love our community, and it’s so nice to see so many good things happening right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.