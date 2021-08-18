The Miami County Sheriff’s Office would continue to provide the same level of service to residents of the proposed city of Golden that it currently does.
The 9-square-mile proposed city would be located north of Hillsdale Lake in northwest Miami County. Petitioners have sought to create a city to keep intermodal warehouses from being built on land currently zoned for rural residential and agriculture.
Sheriff Frank Kelly described how the sheriff’s office patrols the county and provided a cost analysis to county commissioners during the their study session Wednesday, Aug. 11.
County commissioners will hear experts weigh in on a number of topics during their Wednesday morning study sessions through early September as part of the testimony phase before they begin their deliberations. Incorporation of the city would require a 4-0 vote by the County Commission.
“We’re going to continue to respond to calls within that jurisdiction just like we do with the city of Fontana,” Kelly said. “I’ll refer to Fontana because it’s a city in Miami County that we patrol and we investigate crimes.”
Kelly said there are 16,000-plus residents in the rural area of the county.
“We provide service to all of them, but we’re also in the cities. We provide civil process and we assist the cities,” Kelly said.
Kelly did not anticipate additional costs to continue patrolling the area as it does currently.
If the city of Golden was approved and the city requested additional coverage that would mandate a 24-hour presence, then there would be an additional cost, Kelly said.
The sheriff provided a cost analysis for a full-time deputy.
Kelly said a deputy’s salary with benefits is $88,046.40, based on figures he was provided by the county’s Human Resources department.
“That does not include the overtime rate. It does not include sick time that we have to fill that shift. It does not include training that is a mandatory 40 hours a year,” Kelly said.
The sheriff said another additional cost would be for the deputy’s uniform and equipment, which totals $11,500.
“That’s their uniform, their belt, their gun, their body cam — all the equipment that they are issued,” Kelly said.
Kelly also supplied the cost of a patrol unit for the deputy which came to $53,942, completely equipped with everything a deputy currently has in a patrol vehicle.
He said the total cost would be $147,430 per deputy, with equipment and a patrol unit.
“So that would be the cost if we were going to provide 24-hour coverage to that city,” Kelly said.
Commissioner George Pretz pointed out one deputy wouldn’t be able to work 24 hours per day, so additional law enforcement personnel would be needed.
Kelly said two deputies, working 12-hour shifts, would be needed to cover Golden around the clock.
“Plus fill-ins,” Kelly said. “So three or four deputies (total) to fill in for vacations and sick time to cover that shift.”
Commission Chair Rob Roberts said that would be the number of deputies to provide additional services, but he wanted the sheriff to also talk about the current level of service to the area in the event Golden would not request an additional law enforcement presence.
“Do citizens routinely see law enforcement patrolling the area?” Roberts said.
The short answer from Kelly was “yes.” In a more detailed answer, the sheriff explained how patrol coverage of the county is divided into districts.
Kelly also provided statistics about calls for service in the proposed 9-mile area of Golden.
In 2020, Golden had 191 calls for service, and Fontana had 98 calls, the sheriff said.
“So far this year, 165 calls for service in the Golden area and 48 in the city of Fontana,” Kelly said.
He said those numbers were for all calls for service, whether a deputy was responding to a burglary or assisting a motorist.
Kelly said he was providing Fontana’s numbers because it’s an incorporated city in the county that does not have a police force.
Commissioner Tyler Vaughan acknowledged the sheriff’s reason for the numbers but he offered the caveat that Fontana has a much smaller footprint than the proposed city of Golden and fewer residents. The county’s website lists Fontana’s population at 239. More than 700 people reside inside the proposed Golden boundaries.
“So we have to keep that in mind when we are studying the numbers,” he said.
County Counselor Shelley Woodard also was asked to address several topics pertaining to the creation of Golden.
“The county essentially would conduct the first election for the city, and the cost of that would be borne by the county,” in accordance with state statute, Woodard said. “Because there is no city yet, they would not have the mechanisms to have an election.”
Commissioner Pretz asked if an election would follow the same calendar as other elections.
“Not for the first election,” Woodard said. “It would be a special election. They need to get a city government installed ASAP. You cannot have a city with no government for six months.”
County Clerk/Election Officer Janet White and her staff would conduct the election at a site that would be determined in the future if the county commission votes to approve the incorporation.
County Administrator Shane Krull asked if a mail ballot would be an option for the first election.
White said she would have to research it further.
“Typically, a mail ballot election is not for candidates,” she said.
Commissioner Phil Dixon asked White to estimate what it might cost the county for a poll election.
“It would not be astronomical,” White said. “For one spot, I’m going to guess $5,000 to $7,000.”
Woodard said initially the city government would have to include a mayor and a five-member council who would each serve two-year terms. Golden could make adjustments in the future, such as setting staggered terms so not every council seat was up for election in the same year.
She also discussed how additional city positions, such as a city clerk, could be appointed and what the city would have to do to draft its own ordinances. A video of the sheriff and the county counselor’s testimony is available on the county’s website.
Miami County already contracts with some cities in the county to perform various services, Woodard said. Commissioners asked Woodard to address road maintenance for the proposed city.
She said currently the only roads within the proposed city limits that the county maintains without reimbursement are roads that are part of the Federal-aid secondary highway system (FAS).
Asked about establishing truck routes, Woodard said her opinion is that the county has the authority to designate truck routes in the county. She said counties have a fairly broad latitude under home rule, so long as the county’s home rule resolutions do not conflict with various state statutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.