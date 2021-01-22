The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred shortly before midnight Thursday, Jan. 21, in rural Miami County.
An unidentified suspect fired shots from a vehicle while it was being pursued on John Brown Highway west of Osawatomie. The person driving the pursuing vehicle, which contained two child occupants, called the sheriff’s office to report a possible theft occurred at their property in Franklin County and that they were following the suspect’s vehicle.
The two vehicles continued through Osawatomie to 327th Street and U.S. Highway 169 where the lead vehicle stopped and the suspect again fired multiple shots, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
No one was injured in the shooting, Capt. Matt Kelly said.
The suspect’s vehicle continued north on U.S. 169 until it left the roadway near 303rd Street and the occupant fled on foot.
The Paola Police Department, the Kansas Highway Patrol Aviation Unit and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 and Drone units assisted the sheriff’s office in tracking the suspect, who was eventually apprehended, according to the news release.
The Johnson County Crime Lab assisted the sheriff’s Investigations Division with processing the scenes.
The investigation is ongoing by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division. The suspect's name has not been released.
“We ask the public to review any camera footage from the area of John Brown Highway west of Osawtomie Road and anything between 327th Street and 303rd Street on 169 Highway and to contact the Investigations Division with any information that may assist in this investigation,” Capt. Kelly said.
Callers can remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
