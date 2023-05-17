230517_mr_sheriff_wages_01

A staffing shortage crisis at the Miami County Sheriff’s Office prompted Miami County commissioners to approve a $2.50 hourly increase for all employees working in the jail and dispatch center.

The action was taken during the May 10 Miami County Commission meeting after listening to Sheriff Frank Kelly map out the safety concerns arising from a lack of staff. Kelly said he may have to start farming out inmates from the Miami County Detention Center to other counties if he is not able to maintain adequate staffing.

