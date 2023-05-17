The dispatch center at the Miami County Sheriff's Office is one of the areas being hit the hardest by a staffing shortage. There currently are six open dispatch positions, and sheriff's officials would like to hire four more on top of that to help with the increased call load from Paola and Osawatomie. Miami County commissioners recently approved a $2.50 hourly increase for dispatch and jail workers to try and help recruit and maintain employees.
A staffing shortage crisis at the Miami County Sheriff’s Office prompted Miami County commissioners to approve a $2.50 hourly increase for all employees working in the jail and dispatch center.
The action was taken during the May 10 Miami County Commission meeting after listening to Sheriff Frank Kelly map out the safety concerns arising from a lack of staff. Kelly said he may have to start farming out inmates from the Miami County Detention Center to other counties if he is not able to maintain adequate staffing.
According to numbers provided by Undersheriff Matt Kelly, the sheriff’s office is budgeted to have 80 employees, but there currently are 19 vacancies, including six dispatchers, three deputy sheriffs in the patrol division, and four deputy sheriffs in the jail division, along with five deputy jailers and one part-time licensed practical nurse in the jail.
Matt Kelly said that’s in addition to four new dispatchers he’d like to hire within the next year to help handle the increased call load since the sheriff’s office recently took over dispatch services from Paola and Osawatomie.
Paola’s changeover took effect May 1, and it was prompted by the city of Paola not being able to find applicants to fill its open dispatch positions.
Matt Kelly said he’d like to have a minimum of three dispatchers working at all times, but he currently can only have two working at all times because of his limited staff. He said that means every dispatcher is required to work at least one overtime shift per week, and there have been times when callers have been placed on hold when they call 911.
Sheriff Frank Kelly asked the commissioners to approve a $3 an hour increase for all of his employees to help find and maintain staffing.
Miami County Finance Director Lucas Mellinger provided commissioners a financial breakdown showing what it would cost to do increases of $2, $2.50, $2.75 or $3 for all of the sheriff’s office employees or just those in the jail and dispatch center, where there currently is the greatest need.
Miami County Commissioner Tyler Vaughan said that since the current crisis is with the jail and dispatch center, he made a motion to approve a $2.50 increase for employees working in the jail and dispatch. The financial impact will be $167,759.45 for the remaining seven months of the year, and $287,587.63 for each full year moving forward.
Sheriff Frank Kelly expressed concern with that approach, stating that he often pulls deputies from patrol to work in the jail when needed, and it will be difficult to manage salaries at different rates depending on where they are working.
“You just took an agency and split them apart,” Kelly said. “You are not treating the people fairly.”
Commissioner Rob Roberts agreed with Sheriff Kelly, and he urged his fellow commissioners to choose a number for the increase and make it applicable to all sheriff’s office employees. He said the county could pay for it this year with savings from the open positions.
Mellinger said that if you annualize the current unfilled positions in the sheriff’s office and jail, it amounts to $319,000. The county also has several other unfilled positions in different departments, and Mellinger said the total current vacancy savings through the first four months of the year has been $660,000.
According to Mellinger’s spreadsheet, if the commissioners approved a $2.50 increase for all sheriff’s office employees, it would amount to $360,230.62 for the remaining seven months of the year, and $617,538.21 for each full year moving forward.
If commissioners went with the $3 increase for all sheriff’s office employees as requested by Sheriff Frank Kelly, the totals would be $432,276.75 for the rest of the year, and $741.045.86 for each full year moving forward.
Vaughan said the $2.50 increase for the jail and dispatch employees solves the immediate crisis and gives commissioners an opportunity to look at the bigger picture in three weeks when they are tackling the 2024 budget.
Commissioner George Pretz agreed.
“It’s what we can do now,” Pretz said.
The motion for the $2.50 increase for jail and dispatch employees passed 4-1, with Vaughan, Pretz, Jene Vickrey and Keith Diediker voting for it, and Roberts voting against it.
Roberts clarified that he was not voting against the pay increase, just the way it was set up splitting up the departments.
“Creative times take creative solutions,” Vaughan said.
