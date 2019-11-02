PAOLA – About 70 pounds of prescription medication was disposed of Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Miami County Sheriff’s Office collection site outside of Walmart, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
The sheriff’s office was working in cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to encourage people to properly dispose of unused, unwanted or expired prescription medications at the drop site as part of the 2019 National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, sponsored by the DEA.
Saturday’s collection was about seven times more than what has been disposed of locally through the sheriff's office. Less than 10 pounds of medication was disposed of at the sheriff’s Take Back Day events the past two years, according to the release.
The medications will be turned over to the DEA for proper disposal, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Louisburg Police Department also participated in the event, with a collection site set up at the police station on Metcalf Road.
School Resource Officer Nathan Bell, who was overseeing the collection, said he wasn’t sure how many pounds of prescription drugs were dropped off Saturday, but he said the collection filled nearly two boxes that were each about three feet tall and resembled the size of a kitchen trash can. He thought the total was similar to previous Take Back Day events held by the police department.
