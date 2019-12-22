PAOLA – The Miami County Sheriff’s Office and surrounding law enforcement agencies have been involved in multiple investigations in the last four days.
On Thursday, Dec. 19, a homeowner contacted the Sheriff’s Office about a burglary in progress in the area of 323rd Street and Stanton Road, according to a news release. Multiple subjects were seen on video entering a building on their property.
A homeowner was able to locate a suspect and notify the Sheriff’s Office, which took the suspect into custody.
Later Thursday evening, the Osawatomie Police Department made a traffic stop and a second suspect in the burglary was discovered to be in the vehicle and was taken into custody, according to the news release. On Friday, Dec. 20, Sheriff’s Office detectives were able to locate the final suspect in rural Miami County and take him into custody. The investigation is on-going by the Sheriff’s Office.
In the early morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 22, the Cass County (Mo.) Sheriff’s Office advised the Miami County Sheriff’s Office of a vehicle pursuit entering Miami County.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the pursuit. The vehicle being pursued wrecked, and the driver fled on foot. A passenger was detained and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit was called to assist with tracking the driver, according to a news release.
The Louisburg Police Department assisted with the call and a search was conducted for about an hour without locating the suspect.
The suspect is described as a white male with dark hair, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, slim build, wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans, according to the release. The suspect was last known to be in the area of 247th Street between Rockville and Mission Belleview roads near Louisburg.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case.
Shortly before 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office was en route to take a report of a stolen vehicle from rural Miami County when the vehicle passed a deputy on patrol. The deputy attempted to turn around but due to the dense fog, the deputy was not able to locate the stolen vehicle, according to the release.
A short time later, the Kansas Highway Patrol advised a vehicle went off the roadway in front of them while on a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 169 and Kansas Highway 68. Two subjects fled the area on foot, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The vehicle was identified as the one stolen from Miami County. A perimeter was set up with the assistance of the Louisburg Police Department and Paola Police Department, according to the release. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit responded and began tracking the suspects. One suspect was taken into custody a short distance from the vehicle, according to the release.
A second suspect was taken into custody about one mile from the vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Additionally, a gold 2007 Chevrolet Silverado Classic 1500 with Kansas tag 654CSY and a white 2004 GMC pickup with black hydrabed and feeder with Kansas tag 683DBT have been reported stolen and possibly associated with this incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is on-going by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information about these crimes, or any crime, is urged to contact the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (913) 294-3232, ext. 188, or call the Miami County TIPS Hotline at 913-294-TIPS (8477).
