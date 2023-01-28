Miami County Sheriff’s Office investigators are hoping members of the public can help them track down a person involved in a shooting Saturday, Jan. 28, in a wooded area north of Hillsdale Lake in what could have been a hunting accident.
Miami County Sheriff’s Office investigators are hoping members of the public can help them track down a person involved in a shooting Saturday, Jan. 28, in a wooded area north of Hillsdale Lake in what could have been a hunting accident. The shooting took place in a wooded area north of 239th Street and Lookout Road on state park property. Investigators are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who has a trail camera in the area of Hillsdale Point Access at Hillsdale Lake or anywhere to the west of Hillsdale Point Access. Those with cameras are asked to review their video and look for anyone with a firearm walking through.
Emergency personnel were dispatched to the wooded area of 239th Street and Lookout Road north of Hillsdale Lake at 2:32 p.m. Saturday in response to a report of a person with a gunshot wound. The victim was hunting on state park property when the victim was shot, according to a news release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
Due to the unknown circumstances, multiple sheriff's office personnel, including the special operations response team, K9 team and Shawnee Police Department K9 team responded to search the state park area. It was not known where the shot came from, but investigators were confident that due to the location where the victim was shot, it was on the state park property, according to the release.
Investigators were able to make contact with hunters in the area during the investigation. At no time was it believed there was a danger to the public, according to the release.
Through the investigation it is believed this is a hunting accident, and it is being investigated by the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks with the assistance of the investigations division of the sheriff's office, according to the release.
The victim was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital and is reported to be in stable condition, according to the release.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, the sheriff’s office investigations division or the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS to remain anonymous, according to the release.
Investigators are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who has a trail camera in the area of Hillsdale Point Access at Hillsdale Lake or anywhere to the west of Hillsdale Point Access. Those with cameras are asked to review their video and look for anyone with a firearm walking through, according to the release.
The sheriff’s office thanked Fire District No. 1 of Johnson County, Miami County Emergency Medical Services, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and the Shawnee Kansas Police Department for their assistance during the investigation.
