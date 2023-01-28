230201_mr_shooting_01

Miami County Sheriff’s Office investigators are hoping members of the public can help them track down a person involved in a shooting Saturday, Jan. 28, in a wooded area north of Hillsdale Lake in what could have been a hunting accident.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the wooded area of 239th Street and Lookout Road north of Hillsdale Lake at 2:32 p.m. Saturday in response to a report of a person with a gunshot wound. The victim was hunting on state park property when the victim was shot, according to a news release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos