The Miami County Sheriff’s Office has received a AAA traffic safety award for the fifth straight year.
Bob Hamilton, law enforcement liaison with the Kansas Department of Transportation, said the Miami County Sheriff’s Office was one of only 12 sheriff’s departments in the 105 counties in Kansas to qualify for the award.
At the outset of the County Commission meeting Wednesday, Feb. 19, Hamilton presented a 2019 AAA Kansas Community Traffic Safety Award to Sheriff Frank Kelly, Undersheriff Wayne Minckley and other members of the department who had gathered in the County Commission chambers.
Hamilton, himself a retired law enforcement official with more than 30 years of experience, thanked county commissioners for their leadership and for supporting the sheriff’s office.
“We work with AAA Kansas to identify deserving law enforcement agencies,” Hamilton said. “This is the fifth straight year your sheriff’s office has brought home a AAA award, and I’m pleased to report that this year they have earned a Platinum Award — the highest level available — for their superior efforts addressing local traffic safety issues.”
Hamilton said the sheriff’s office was being recognized for a variety of activities it undertook in 2019, including:
- Collaborating with Paola High School on a highly successful, student-led Seatbelts Are For Everyone program
- Enforcing a policy requiring all department employees to wear a seatbelt
- Participating in a bi-monthly traffic safety committee
- Working with a team to restructure county road speed limits to safer levels
- Conducting Operation Lifesaver education on occupant protection and railway crossing safety presentations
- Traffic enforcement focusing on impaired driving, speeding and seatbelt use.
“We’re on record pace again for fatalities in Kansas,” Hamilton said. “Our roads aren’t getting any safer out there, so we need agencies like the (Miami County) Sheriff’s Office helping us with traffic safety.”
Sheriff Kelly thanked Hamilton for the award on behalf of the department, and he thanked the county commissioners for their support.
“You give us the resources and funding to do our job every day and we appreciate that,” Kelly said.
