The Miami County Sheriff’s office received 1,467 calls for service in January, according to the sheriff’s office. The agency made 42 arrests.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to 36 non-injury accidents and seven injury accidents. Civil processes accounted for the largest number of calls at 260, followed by traffic stops at 199 and code/building checks at 186.
Other calls included 128 VIN inspections, 56 extra patrols, 39 motorist assists, 31 suspicious persons, 25 citizen inquiries, 22 pedestrian checks, 19 livestock out, 18 assist other agencies, 14 suspicious activities, 12 alarms, 11 disturbances, nine thefts, eight citations, four burglaries and two suspicious vehicles.
Some of those 42 arrests included 26 warrants, six traffic-related, four domestic-related, three drug-related and one DUI.
January’s calls were similar to December’s totals. The agency received 1,493 calls for service in December and made 43 arrests. Sheriff’s deputies worked 42 non-injury accidents and seven injury accidents.
