The Miami County Sheriff's Office and the Union Pacific Railroad are investigating a fatality involving a Union Pacific train boxcar near 319th Street and Lookout Road.
The sheriff's office responded to a call at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, where an unidentified male body was discovered at one of the train's boxcars. The deceased man had apparently been riding on the train, though details had not been confirmed.
The man was not struck by the train and no vehicles were involved, Capt. Matt Kelly said.
No other details were available at this time. The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.