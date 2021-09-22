The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an armed man who was involved in a shooting incident on Wednesday, Sept. 22, near the Hillsdale Lake dam.
A man called the sheriff’s office Wednesday morning to report he was traveling north on Old Kansas City Road behind a vehicle that had been stolen from him a few days prior. The vehicles continued north on Old KC Road and then turned west on West 255th Street. As the vehicles approached the Hillsdale Lake dam on 255th Street, the suspect turned the vehicle around and fired shots at the reporting party before fleeing from the area, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
The reporting party, an adult white male, was not injured in the incident. He last saw the vehicle in the area of West 255th Street and Harmony Road, according to the sheriff’s office.
The reported stolen vehicle is a blue 1985 Cadillac Eldorado bearing a Kansas antique tag of 284413. The vehicle has black primer on the driver and passenger sides and a temporary tag in the rear window. The suspect is described as a white male with long dark hair, mustache and goatee and wearing a gray or blue hoodie, according to the news release.
The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities urge anyone who sees the vehicle or suspect to call 911 immediately.
When deputies arrived at the scene they checked the area but were unable to locate the Cadillac. Responding Kansas Highway Patrol air units could not spot the vehicle. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) also responded to the scene.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Or contact the Miami County Sheriff’s Investigation Division at 913-294-3232, ext. 188. You can also provide tips through the TIPS Hotline P3 app and website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.