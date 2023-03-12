stock_sheriff's_office_01

 Miami County Sheriff’s Office

OSAWATOMIE – Two adults were arrested, and stolen property was recovered when the Miami County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant about 2:45 p.m. Thursday, March 9, on Plum Creek Road in rural Osawatomie.

The investigation resulted in the recovery of a trailer stolen from Kansas City, Mo., and a trailer with an altered vehicle identification number (VIN), according to a sheriff’s office news release.

