OSAWATOMIE – Two adults were arrested, and stolen property was recovered when the Miami County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant about 2:45 p.m. Thursday, March 9, on Plum Creek Road in rural Osawatomie.
The investigation resulted in the recovery of a trailer stolen from Kansas City, Mo., and a trailer with an altered vehicle identification number (VIN), according to a sheriff’s office news release.
The Plum Creek Road location has been the focus of five investigations dating to December 2022 that have led to the recovery of 11 vehicles and three trailers with an estimated value of $110,000, according to the release. Here is a recap of the investigations.
Dec. 21, 2022 – One stolen vehicle was recovered, and two adults were arrested.
Dec. 22, 2022 – A follow up to the Dec. 21 incident resulted in the recovery of five stolen vehicles, one stolen motorcycle and one stolen trailer.
Jan. 19 – One stolen vehicle, one stolen motorcycle and one stolen RV were recovered.
Jan. 24 – One stolen vehicle was recovered.
March 9 – Two stolen trailers were recovered, and two adults were arrested.
Two adult males and one adult female have been charged with multiple misdemeanor and felony crimes to include possession of stolen property, criminal damage to property, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia as a result of the investigations. The sheriff's office has not released their names.
The cases have either been or will be referred to the county attorney’s office for formal charging, according to the sheriff's release, which noted all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.
The sheriff’s office thanked the Osawatomie Police Department, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Spring Hill Police Department, the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department and Miami County EMS for their assistance during the investigations.
