PAOLA – The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said it will be available to community members to warm up as needed as temperatures continued to hover in the single digits and a fresh layer of snow covered the ground.
“The number one priority of our agency is citizens’ safety. Safety doesn’t just mean being safe from crime, but at times it’s about being safe from the elements,” Capt. Matt Kelly said. “We want to make sure the citizens have a warm place to go in the event there is that need. We will work to make short /long-term accommodations for them even if it’s not in our building, ultimately keeping them safe.”
At 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, the temperature was 2 degrees with a wind child of minus 11 degrees, according to Accuweather. The region was blanketed by snowfall Sunday that made travel conditions difficult.
The U.S. National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory through 6 p.m. Monday. The agency’s wind chill warning remains in effect through the same period.
Accuweather’s forecast for the coming week shows a high of 2 degrees with a wind chill of minus 14 on Monday, Feb. 15, warming to a high of 12 degrees on Tuesday with wind chills in the single digits. High temperatures are forecast in the low 20s on Wednesday and Thursday and 32 degrees on Friday, according to Accuweather. The forecast calls for highs in the upper 30s next weekend.
Kelly said the sheriff’s office knows in extreme cold situations residents might not have a warm place to eat, sleep or relax. Residents who need a place to warm up can contact an on-duty patrol officer or jail sergeant to make accommodations.
The city of Osawatomie has designated City Auditorium as a warming center. Contact the Osawatomie Police Department at (913) 755-2102 for arrangements, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
The Paola Police Department, Louisburg Police Department and the Spring Hill Police Department encourage citizens in their respective jurisdictions to contact their police departments should a warming need arise, according to the release.
