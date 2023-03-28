230405_mr_theft_01

The Miami County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects and vehicle from this surveillance video in a theft investigation in the 2300 block of West 255th Street. More photos are available on the sheriff's office Facebook page.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects and a vehicle in a theft investigation.

Sheriff’s deputies took two separate theft reports Monday, March 27, in the 2300 block of West 255th Street. It is unknown if the thefts were related.

