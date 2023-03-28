The Miami County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects and vehicle from this surveillance video in a theft investigation in the 2300 block of West 255th Street. More photos are available on the sheriff's office Facebook page.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects and a vehicle in a theft investigation.
Sheriff’s deputies took two separate theft reports Monday, March 27, in the 2300 block of West 255th Street. It is unknown if the thefts were related.
Surveillance video shows the vehicle is a 1990s Chevrolet Silverado Z71 extended cab that is gray/silver in color. The vehicle has a dented front left quarter panel and driver’s door, along with missing lower body trim (rocker panel) on the rear left door.
The vehicle has a dented right side passenger door and rear bumper damage on the left side. The vehicle has matching oversized 8-spoke wheels on the left side and right rear, and a different six-spoke wheel on the right front.
The vehicle did not have a tag.
The passenger in the suspect’s vehicle is described as a white male wearing a red stocking cap, mask, black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes or boots.
A description of the driver was not available.
Anyone with information about the thefts should contact Detective Dylan Yinger at (913) 294-3232, or call the tips hotline at (816) 474-TIPS (8477).
