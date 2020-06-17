The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is experiencing an outage with its non-emergency phone lines, and has set up a temporary phone number for the public to call at 913-298-0808, the sheriff’s office said in a mid-morning Facebook post on Wednesday, June 17.
Public services at the Miami County Administration Building also have been limited by the phone and internet outage, the county reported Wednesday. The county is working with AT&T to restore phone and internet services to county offices, according to an email alert.
"Motor Vehicle/Tax department can only process driver’s licenses and tax payments with cash payments at this time. Expect longer wait times than normal due to the internet outage," according to the county alert message.
The Board of County Commissioners canceled its study session and regular meeting on Wednesday because the outage prevented public access to the meetings via Zoom.
In Louisburg, phone lines also are not working at City Hall, according to a post on the city of Louisburg's Facebook page. People who need to contact City Hall are encouraged to email tstorey@louisburgkansas.gov.
The city advised residents of the temporary sheriff’s office number in a Facebook post.
The city of Louisburg also reported about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday that a transformer went out near Rockville Road and North Third St. Louisburg fire personnel and electrical crews are on site trying to fix the issue.
Some residents in the community remained without power early Wednesday afternoon.
