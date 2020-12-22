A suspect connected with the shooting of a Kansas City, Kan., police officer on Tuesday, Dec. 15, was arrested Sunday, Dec. 20, in rural Miami County.
The 33-year-old Kansas City, Kan., man was placed under arrest at 1:49 p.m. with the assistance of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, according to a news release from the Olathe Police Department.
The shooting incident took place at about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 15 while a Kansas City, Kan., police officer was conducting a follow-up near 47th and Conser streets in Overland Park, according to the release.
The officer contacted the suspect, and an exchange of gunfire ensued. During the incident, the officer was struck by gunfire in the arm and ballistic vest. The suspect, described as a white male with brown hair, fled the scene in a tan passenger car. The car was later located unattended, according to the release.
The officer was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
Due to the incident occurring in Johnson County, the Johnson County Multi-Jurisdictional Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team (OISIT) was activated.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.
