A Kansas man who was arrested after a high-speed chase early Friday, May 1, in which he fired a weapon at a pursuing Miami County Sheriff's Office patrol deputy is facing a federal charge, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said Monday, May 4.
David W. Kellner, 31, is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. A criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan., alleges that about 3:30 a.m. Friday a Miami County Sheriff's deputy spotted Kellner driving without headlights or taillights on Kansas Highway 68 near the Louisburg Cider Mill.
When the deputy activated his lights to make a stop, Kellner fled south on U.S. Highway 69 at speeds up to 110 mph, according to the release. Kellner fired at the deputy, who could hear the shots and see sparks when the bullets hit the highway, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
The Miami County Sheriff's Office reported the gunfire did not strike the deputy or the patrol vehicle.
Deputies from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit and followed Kellner’s vehicle until it ran into a fence at 403rd Street and Somerset Road. Kellner fled on foot, discarding a Century Arms Model RAS47 military-style rifle before deputies arrested him, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. They recovered the rifle, more than $5,500 in cash, and small amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine, according to the release.
Kellner, who had a prior felony conviction in 2008, was prohibited by federal law from possessing a firearm, according to the release.
If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Terra Morehead is prosecuting.
