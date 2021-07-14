When the Gil sisters were growing up in Seoul, South Korea, they never imagined they would one day become pastors.
Hyun Ju was the middle of three girls, and she was quiet and artistic. She had dreams of becoming an artist or ballerina.
Jee Sook was the youngest, one year younger than Hyun Ju, and was more businesslike and outgoing. She wanted to pursue a career in accounting, marketing or public health.
God, though, had other plans.
A combination of divine calls, unexpected circumstances and trust in a higher power have led the sisters on an unpredictable but rewarding journey that has taken them across the globe to Kansas.
Now, they both are leading Methodist church congregations — Hyun Ju Gil in Osawatomie and Jee Sook Gil in Paola — and they are excited about the next chapter of their lives.
Hyun Ju’s story
Hyun Ju and her sisters learned early on how to adapt to new experiences. When their father moved to Australia to study political science, they went with him and ended up going to high school and college in the Land Down Under.
Despite their differences in personality, Hyun Ju and Jee Sook were always very close, and they ended up both working together running an English academy in South Korea.
At the time, they were attending a large Korean church, and Hyun Ju said she’ll never forget the evening in 2010 when one of their pastors visited their family home. The pastor told her about a vision of Hyun Ju receiving a call from God. The pastor told her it was up to her to decide whether to accept it, and Hyun Ju was advised to visit a prayer mountain retreat center to fast and pray about it.
While there studying God’s word, Hyun Ju said she felt several Bible passages speaking directly to her, specifically Joshua 1:9, which reads: “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”
“It touched my heart,” Hyun Ju said. “God knew I’m not a person who would voluntarily serve the Lord as a pastor. I’m a reserved person.”
Two years later, Hyun Ju and her sister sold their academy and made the move across the ocean to Atlanta, where Hyun Ju planned to study theology.
Five years later, in 2017, Hyun Ju started her pastoral ministry in Kansas, and she has preached in places like Waverly, Prairie View, and most recently, Frontenac and Arma.
The recent retirement of the Rev. Marti McDougal created an opening for a pastor position at First United Methodist Church in Osawatomie, and Hyun Ju was appointed by the bishop to fill the void.
She started at the beginning of July, and like Rev. McDougal before her, she will also serve the congregation of Lane United Methodist Church.
“Everyone has been very kind and generous to try and help me adjust,” Hyun Ju said. “I’ve been very blessed to have the opportunity to serve both churches.”
Hyun Ju said the phrase “be curious” has inspired her on her journey to be open minded and embrace new beginnings.
“I am very curious about God’s vision and plans for Lane and Osawatomie churches,” Hyun Ju said. “I am also curious about His purpose for each of us as individuals and how He will use us in accomplishing His plans for these two churches as He walks hand in hand to guide us.”
Hyun Ju said one of her primary goals is bringing people back to the church who may have stopped going during the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She also wants to make sure the church is offering a variety of ways for children and youth to get involved.
“It’s our responsibility to create space for youths to explore who God is,” Hyun Ju said.
The transition to a new community has been made easier since her sister Jee Sook also started as a new pastor at the beginning of July. Jee Sook is the pastor of Paola United Methodist Church.
The sisters have already shared a few lunches together, and Hyun Ju said she looks forward to sharing ideas and possibly having the congregations work together on initiatives moving forward.
Jee Sook’s story
Like her sister, Jee Sook was not even considering a career as a pastor when she was studying Asian Studies at the University of New South Wales in Australia.
Jee Sook was focused on business and marketing, and she later transitioned to a focus on food and nutrition when she and her family moved back to South Korea.
As a marketing manager, she found herself traveling to places like France, China, Spain and Canada.
Even after she decided to come to America with her sister, Jee Sook still was not considering becoming a pastor. She planned to study public health at Emory University in Atlanta, while her sister pursued theology.
Like her sister, though, Jee Sook found the Word of God speaking to her, and she acknowledged that God was calling her to serve as a pastor.
She specifically remembers repeatedly reading Ephesians 6:17: “Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God.”
However, Jee Sook said she felt lost in the desert at the time, and she could not accept God’s calling right away because it did not make sense when she considered her surrounding situation.
After her father passed away, though, her family received many blessings from their church family, and she realized it is a blessing to serve people for God’s glory.
She remembers giving control of her life to God and telling Him that if this is His plan, she prayed that He would make a situation possible to study and serve a congregation simultaneously.
Her prayers soon were answered when she got the opportunity to serve the congregation at Howard, Prescott and Pleasanton UMC as a student pastor when she studied at Saint Paul School of Theology.
Also, when she decided to come to Kansas, the word of God confirmed her calling as her heart was touched by the Bible verse Jeremiah 29:11: “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the LORD, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”
“God provided everything,” Jee Sook said.
And God’s plan wasn’t done yet.
The recent retirement of the Rev. Kenneth Baker opened a pastor position at Paola United Methodist Church, and the bishop appointed Jee Sook to serve the congregation.
So she found herself taking on a leadership position at a new church in a new community at the exact same time her sister was doing the same thing less than 10 miles away.
Jee Sook said she’s also been blessed with the opportunity to continue her interest in public health now that she is a board member with the United Methodist Health Foundation.
Jee Sook said it’s wonderful to work and live so close to family. Jee Sook has a daughter who lives with her and an older sister who lives in Atlanta. Their mother also lives close by, and Jee Sook and Hyun Ju are working to get her integrated into the Korean community in Overland Park.
The family support helps, especially since Jee Sook’s husband still lives in South Korea due to his work. He does try to visit America and spend time with his family as much as possible, Jee Sook said.
Now, Jee Sook and Hyun Ju said they both look forward to getting to know their congregations and helping others realize that they too can reap the benefits of giving control of your life over to God.
