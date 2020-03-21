Principal Cindy Apple and four members of her staff on Saturday, March 21, used Styrofoam cups – and red plastic cups for a heart – to assemble messages like “We love U!” and “Miss U!” on a chain link fence that surrounds the playground at Broadmoor Elementary in Louisburg.
The messages will be visible from South Fifth Street in front of the school and along the school’s driveway for students and parents to read as they drive around to the west side of the school to pick up sack lunches to go, starting Tuesday, March 24.
“We just thought it would be something fun we could do for the community to let them know we’re thinking of them,” said Apple, who credited district social worker Sara McIntire with suggesting the idea.
McIntire, special education teacher Cambria Fleming, fifth-grade teacher Karleen Carlson, and para Kelly Ratliff joined Apple Saturday morning – each woman keeping six feet apart as they worked on the project to maintain the proper social-distancing suggested by health officials to slow the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Coronavirus has killed nearly 13,000 people worldwide, including about 280 Americans. The rapid spread of the disease prompted Gov. Laura Kelly on Tuesday, March 17, to order all school buildings in the state to close for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. Districts are shifting to online instruction and other forms of alternative learning to finish out the year.
“We think it’s important to do (the fence messages) to let the kids know that we are still here for them and that we’re still thinking of them,” Apple said. “It’s also to let our teachers know we’re thinking of them, too.”
Meals to go
During this time of off-site instruction, the district is going to continue to supply meals to any child, ages one to 18, every weekday, beginning Tuesday.
“We will provide each child a sack for lunch and breakfast the following day,” Superintendent Brian Biermann said in a post on the Louisburg USD 416 website. “The sack lunch may be picked up on the west side of Broadmoor Elementary School from 11 a.m. until noon. Children will need to be physically present in order for the district to provide a sack lunch. We would encourage folks to stay in their cars and loop around BES to the west side. We will have staff outside to provide the lunches to each family.”
Principal Apple said she wants families to stay in touch with the district during these unprecedented circumstances.
“We want families to reach out to us and tell us if they need something,” she said. “We’ve already had families tell us they have been laid off; they’ve been furloughed and didn’t originally think they were going to need the meals.
“They just need to reach out if they can’t get the meals,” Apple said. “There are so many people in town, and some not even through the school, that we can hook them up with, like the Ministerial Alliance (which recently launched the Louisburg Helping Louisburg program).”
Apple said one of her biggest concerns is that parents will feel pressured at home.
“I really don’t want parents to worry about what they are going to do with their kids over the next several weeks,” Apple said. “I see a lot of worrying about home-schooling, and what they are going to do. I want them to keep reality in check, and keep their expectations in check and know that we are not expecting them to take over the role of the teacher.”
Apple said the district is formulating its plan for continued learning.
“We’re working as an administrative staff on that, working with our building staff, starting on Monday (March 23) to just make sure that we’re all on the same page,” Apple said. “We know it’s going to be difficult for some families and some teachers to be able to teach and learn from home. We are doing our best to follow the state of Kansas guidelines and ensure that we have all of the needs met.”
Special Education teacher Fleming expressed optimism the district would put together a good plan.
“I think it’s just the big unknown,” Fleming said. “We’re all just trying to figure it out. But we’re going to be OK because we want to figure it out and we want to do what’s best for the kids. We’re going to miss them terribly.
“As educators we are always figuring stuff out – so we’ll be fine,” she said.
