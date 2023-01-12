Silver Alert issued for missing Spring Hill man By Doug Carder doug.carder@miconews.com Doug Carder News Editor Author email Jan 12, 2023 Jan 12, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Irvin Middlebusher Spring Hill Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPRING HILL – Law enforcement officials in Spring Hill and Louisburg are looking for an 84-year-old man who walked away from his residence early Thursday, Jan. 12, in Spring Hill.The Spring Hill Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Irvin D. Middlebusher, who was last seen between 3:30 and 4 a.m. Thursday in the area of 22550 S. Franklin St. in Spring Hill.Middlebusher is a 6 foot, 220-pound white male with white hair and blue eyes, according to a description provided by the Spring Hill Police Department.Middlebusher suffers from dementia, and he was last seen wearing a dark-colored suit and carrying a Bible, according to Spring Hill police.Spring Hill authorities said Middlebusher may have been picked up or possibly had access to an unknown vehicle.If located, the public is urged to contact the Spring Hill Police Department at (913) 782-0270.Louisburg authorities are also on the look out for Middlebusher, who is said to have ties to the Louisburg area, according to the city of Louisburg.If spotted in the Louisburg area, residents are urged to call 911 or the Louisburg Police Department at (913) 837-3191. News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com. Doug Carder News Editor Author email 