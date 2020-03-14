OSAWATOMIE – Six dilapidated properties that have been deemed unsafe or abandoned and uninhabitable will soon come under review at a condemnation hearing.
The Osawatomie City Council has scheduled the condemnation hearing for 6:30 p.m. March 26 at Memorial Hall.
Osawatomie building official Ed Beaudry told the council on Thursday, Feb. 27, the six properties to be considered are located at 315 Walnut Ave., 721 Lincoln Ave., 815 Pacific Ave., 837 Chestnut Ave., 905 Chestnut Ave. and 905 Ninth St. In two instances, at 731 Lincoln and 837 Chestnut, the back half of the structures has collapsed, he said.
Beaudry said a building permit has been issued for the single-wide trailer at 905 Chestnut.
“They have started doing a little bit of work on the decking; that is all,” Beaudry said.
Activity is stirring at 905 Ninth St., he reported.
“He has gotten a building permit and has utilities turned on,” Beaudry said. “He is beginning work on that, but I still want to continue the condemnation process until I’m satisfied.”
At the hearing, the six property owners or their representatives will have to justify why these structures should not be condemned and ordered repaired or demolished.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.