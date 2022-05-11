LOUISBURG — Years of practice have paid off for 11-year-old Ingrid Butler of Louisburg, as she recently took first place in a figure skating competition.
Ingrid is a sixth-grader at Louisburg Middle School, and she recently won first place in Free Skate 2 Compulsory Moves and Free Skate 2 Basic Program at the Snowball Spectacular competition, hosted by Bode Ice Arena in St. Joseph, Mo.
Ingrid is a member of the Silver Blades Figure Skating Club of Kansas, and she began taking private figure skating lessons with coach Jamie Shields-Wolfe at the age of 7.
They would train at the Kansas City Ice Center (KCIC) in Shawnee.
After taking a year off during the onset of the pandemic, and following Shield-Wolfe’s relocation, Ingrid has returned to skating at KCIC, where she participates in the USA Learn to Skate Program and has resumed private lessons with her new coach, Jan Sullivan, according to a news release.
