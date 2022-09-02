Members of Happy Grillmore (from left) Joe and Holly Hewer are joined by their friend Tyler Daniels, who is showing off an alligator head in honor of the grilled alligator they cooked up during the Paola Roots Festival.
The city of Gardner dominated the East Central Kansas State Barbecue Championship, placing first and second overall. Richard and Mary Fergola, Gardner, Fergolicious Bar-B-Que, placed first overall. Randy Vanslyke, Gardner, High IQ barbeque, was runner-up overall.
Members of Happy Grillmore (from left) Joe and Holly Hewer are joined by their friend Tyler Daniels, who is showing off an alligator head in honor of the grilled alligator they cooked up during the Paola Roots Festival.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Happy Grillmore cooked an alligator during the Paola Roots Festival barbecue competition.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Sean Roberts of Evening Wood BBQ sprays some marinade on meat during the annual barbecue competition at the Paola Roots Festival.
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
Bewildered BBQ team members (from left) Kathy Dunlap, Jack Dunlap and Kim Dixon prepare their meat to be judged during the annual barbecue competition at the Paola Roots Festival.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Paul Beckford of the team Hog Pirates shows off the chicken he was smoking during the Paola Roots Festival.
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
Paul Beckford of the team Hog Pirates checks on the chicken he was smoking during the Paola Roots Festival.
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
Justin Bowman and Jay Andrews of Bull Creek BBQ won Best of Miami County.
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
Members of Shorthorn BBQ (from left) Jeff Norris of Kansas City, Mo., and Michael Lunsford of Olathe were participating in the barbecue competition at the Paola Roots Festival for the first time.
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
Members and friends of Paola local team Making BBQ Great Again are (from left) Jay Andrews, Woody Farmer, Brian Huber, Mark Farmer, Donny Day (standing), David Day and Delores Day.
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
Ron Compton of Manhattan of Double Stack BBQ prepares meat for the annual barbecue competition at the Paola Roots Festival.
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
Lyle Hermreck (sitting) of Kansas City, Kan., and Zameer Ibrahim of Prairie Village competed as Big Wood BBQ.
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
Members of Poke-N-Choke BBQ are (from left) Pat Jones of Shawnee, Bill Rosich of Paola, and Anne and Frank Fisher of Paola.
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
Dennis Coffin of Linn Valley and team Swing'n Meats BBQ cuts chicken in preparation for the barbecue competition during the Paola Roots Festival.
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
Steve Ermgodts, Mark Johnston and Brian Landry of Overland Park competed as team Beaux Hawg BBQ during the annual barbecue competition at the Paola Roots Festival.
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
Richard and Marcy Fergola, Gardner, Fergolicious Bar-B-Que, were the overall winners in the East Central Kansas State Barbecue Championship.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Randy Vanslyke, Gardner, High IQ barbeque, poses with a trophy for runner-up overall in the East Central Kansas State Barbecue Championship.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Justin, Lily, Ryan and Renee Bowman, Paola, Bull Creek BBQ, won best of Miami County in the East Central Kansas State Barbecue Championship.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Justin Bowman of Bull Creek BBQ holds a check for placing first in the sausage category of East Central Kansas State Barbecue Championship held during the Paola Roots Festival.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
R.J. Lance and Brooklyn, Garden City, Mo., from the Show Me Mo Smoke barbeque team pose with a trophy and check for placing first in chicken in the East Central Kansas State Barbecue Championship.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Ryan Cain, Lee's Summit, Mo., Damn Fine Been & Swine, placed first in ribs during the East Central Kansas State Barbecue Championship.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Randy Vanslyke, Gardner, High IQ barbeque, placed first in pork in the East Central Kansas State Barbecue Championship.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Richard Fergola, Gardner, Fergolicious Bar-B-Que, placed first in brisket in the East Central Kansas State Barbecue Championship.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
The city of Gardner dominated the East Central Kansas State Barbecue Championship, placing first and second overall. Richard and Mary Fergola, Gardner, Fergolicious Bar-B-Que, placed first overall. Randy Vanslyke, Gardner, High IQ barbeque, was runner-up overall.
Paola – Barbecue lovers were in heaven during the Paola Roots Festival, as competitors in the East Central Kansas State Barbecue Championship filled the air with the aroma of expertly smoked brisket, ribs, pork, chicken and sausage.
But if there would have been an award for most unusual barbecue, it likely would have gone to the Paola team named Happy Grillmore.
Team members Joe and Holly Hewer and friend Tyler Daniels raised a few eyebrows with their barbecued alligator during the barbecue competition Friday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Aug. 27.
There was no alligator category in the competition, but that didn’t stop the Happy Grillmore teammates from grilling some gator and sharing it with those curious enough to try it. One brave soul said it tasted like chicken.
The Happy Grillmore teammates started helping Jon Smail, director of barbecue operations, at the Paola Roots Festival barbecue competition seven years ago and fell in love with it. They have been competing in the contest ever since, as well as several others.
"Even when I was pregnant, we went to 15 or 16 competitions," Holly said. "That is considered part time. Some of these teams do 40 contests a year, grilling pretty much every weekend.”
Joe will be competing at the American Royal in October as part of the Kansas City Grilling Company in October.
Tyler still attends the Roots Festival each year, but he is no longer on their competitive team.
Happy Grillmore was just one of more than 60 barbecue teams that competed this year in the categories of chicken, ribs, pork, brisket and sausage.
Steve Ermgodts, Mark Johnston and Brian Landry of Overland Park formed team Beaux Hawg BBQ, which has been competing at the Paola Roots Festival for more than 20 years. The team members said they missed the competition the past two years, when Roots Festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s great to have the Roots Festival back in Paola,” Landry said.
Jeff Norris of Kansas City, Mo., and Michael Lunsford of Olathe formed team Shorthorn BBQ, and it was their first time competing at the Roots Festival. Both said it was one of the coolest setups of any they had been to before, and they go to a handful each year.
Several teams featured local residents or those with local ties, such as Bewildered BBQ, which includes Paola High School graduate Mike Dixon and his sister Kim Dixon, who both now live in Olathe. They were joined by Jack Dunlap and his wife Kathy, who live in De Soto. The team won the Roots Festival barbecue competition 15 years ago.
Several longtime Paola friends formed the team Making BBQ Great Again. The team members included Delores Day, David Day, Donny Day, Brian Huber, Mark Farmer and Woody Farmer.
Bill Rosich and Frank and Anne Fisher of Paola teamed up with Pat Jones of Shawnee to form Poke-N-Choke BBQ.
Another familiar face was Justin Bowman of Bull Creek BBQ. Justin and his family recently started the Bull Creek BBQ food truck in Paola, and he previously had won Best of Miami County twice at the Roots Festival barbecue competition.
Justin made it a trifecta this year, winning the Best of Miami County trophy for the third time. Bull Creek BBQ finished fourth overall with a score of 694.2516. The team finished first in sausage, fifth in pork, seventh in chicken, eighth in brisket and 13th in pork ribs.
The overall grand champion and reserve champion were both teams from Gardner. Fergolicious BBQ finished first overall with a score of 705.1428. High IQ took second place with a score of 704.5600.
Pork Pullers were third with a score of 694.8000.
Show Me Mo Smoke won the chicken category, Damn Fine Beef & Swine won the pork ribs category, High IQ won the pork category, Fergolicious BBQ won the brisket category, and Bull Creek BBQ won the sausage category.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.