The Snow Buddies program for Louisburg residents is returning for a third winter.
The program matches seniors or those who are disabled and unable to shovel snow from their sidewalks with a snow-shoveling volunteer, according to a city of Louisburg news release. The program is administered through the city of Louisburg.
Volunteers are needed, with only three signed up to shovel so far. Seven seniors have already signed up, according to the release. Last year’s volunteers included Scout groups, high school students and even other senior citizens.
Snow Buddies is open to anyone over age 65 or disabled who lives in a single-family home residing inside the Louisburg city limits that desires help in shoveling snow. Volunteers who would like to assist the seniors are asked to shovel any snow from sidewalks on the property as well as shovel snow from the front door to the sidewalk or mailbox, according to the release.
If the home has neither a sidewalk nor a mailbox, then a path should be shoveled to the street. Volunteers are not asked to shovel entire driveways, and they are not paid for their volunteer efforts.
“Snow Buddies offers a way to connect folks that need some assistance in the winter with those willing to lend a hand. And it’s a good way for neighbor to meet neighbor,” Jean Carder, the city’s communicator coordinator, said. “As the city continues to build more sidewalks it will become important for residents and businesses to clear sidewalks so people, including schoolchildren, can walk where they need to go. And if we can lend a hand to those that need a bit of help shoveling then that’s an added bonus.”
Persons that are interested in receiving help on a first-come, first-served basis or would like to help shovel snow may sign up on the city’s website. A link can be found under the Announcement section on the homepage. Here is a quick link: https://bit.ly/2JCLzzN
Volunteers are asked to shovel snow within 24 hours of a snow event and they may sign up to shovel multiple locations. Last year, 22 people were assisted by 10 volunteers with many of those volunteers signing up to help at multiple locations, according to the release.
If you are unable to sign up online, you may call Carder at City Hall, 913-837-2324.
