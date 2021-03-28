OSAWATOMIE – The Tornado Alley Rally is back.
The second sanctioned All-American Soap Box Derby race will take place Saturday, April 24, and Sunday, April 25, on Main Street in Osawatomie, race organizer and local businesswoman Hitomi Lamirande said. The two-day race is being held in conjunction with the Kansas City Soap Box Derby and the city of Osawatomie.
The first race in 2019 drew a crowd that lined Main Street from the starting line, at 12th and Main streets, to the finish line near the John Brown Memorial Park entrance on Main. The double and single elimination races over the two days will offer Osawatomie kids a chance to participate and compete against experienced racers from the multi-state region.
Kansas City Soap Box Derby has allotted 12 cars for 12 kids from Osawatomie to drive, Lamirande said.
Lamirande said the race, dubbed the “Osawatomie Tornado Alley Rally,” has a loyal group of sponsors that are covering the entry fee costs so those youth will owe no fees on race day.
The 12 local youth will be selected through a raffle, Lamirande said. The deadline to enter the raffle is 5 p.m. Friday, April 2.
Racers range in age from seven to 18. Those interested in entering the raffle can call Hitomi Lamirande at (660) 909-1121, or at the Flower Shop in Osawatomie at (913) 755-3107, or via email at oztornadoalleyrally@gmail.com.
“If you are leaving a voicemail or emailing, be sure to include your racer’s first and last name, date of birth of the racer, height and weight of the racer and a guardian’s name and phone number,” Lamirande said.
Lamirande said the Stock Division is recommended for kids ages 7-13 and best fits kids under five feet, five inches tall and roughly 105 pounds. She said the Super Stock Division is recommended for ages 9-18 and best fits youth under five feet, 10 inches tall and 150 pounds.
Raffle entries will not be accepted after 5 p.m. Friday, April 2.
“I will contact the winners that evening so that further details and instructions about the Soap Box race can be explained,” Lamirande said. “If your name is drawn, you have won your chance to race down Main Street.”
The race is being held early in the Soap Box Derby season (the 2019 race occurred in June). Because of the early race date and the fact last year’s season was sidetracked by COVID-19, Lamirande is expecting a number of out-of-state racers to attend the sanctioned race. Racers can accumulate enough points throughout the season at sanctioned rally races to qualify for world competition.
The two-day rally will be capped at 30 to 36 racers, Lamirande said. Racing will begin at 9 a.m. both days and wrap up around 5 p.m., depending on how smoothly the event is running or if there are any weather-related delays, she said.
Soap Box Derby is a youth racing program that began in the 1930s. It has been an organized sport in Kansas City since the late 1940s, and ages of participants range from 7 to 18 years.
The Lamirande family is a familiar sight on the national racing circuit.
Hitomi’s son, Kiyoshi, has competed in the Soap Box Derby world championships in Akron, Ohio.
Lamirande is confident the race can be held safely. She said races are being scheduled again across the country after the one-year pandemic hiatus. The outdoor race course is spread out so people should have no trouble maintaining social distancing, she said.
“I imagine the only thing that will change is at the top of the hill when everyone is in the pit, if you’re hanging around other people you’ll have to wear your mask,” she said.
Lamirande encourages volunteers to contact her if they want to help with the event.
“We could always use volunteers for the bottom of the hill both days,” she said.
The city will block off the racing area from through traffic to protect racers, their families and spectators.
She is hopeful the event will draw an audience to cheer on the racers both days.
“We hope you will take this opportunity to join in this very unique opportunity,” Lamirande said. “We will be the only city in the state of Kansas privileged to have a Soap Box race, so we hope to have your support.”
