PAOLA - Hazardous road conditions and subfreezing temperatures prompted school officials at several area school districts to cancel classes for a second day in a row.
Paola USD 368, Osawatomie USD 367, Louisburg USD 416, and Prairie View USD 362 have all canceled classes for Tuesday, Dec. 17. All four districts were also closed Monday due to inclement weather.
Spring Hill USD 230 had not posted a cancellation notice as of 8:30 p.m. Monday.
