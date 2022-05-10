The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) announced it plans to close Somerset Road south of Kansas Highway 68, beginning Monday, May 16.
The closure is expected to take place around 9 a.m. Monday and will remain in effect until June 1, weather permitting, according to a KDOT press release.
A detour will be signed along K-68, Woodland Road and West 287th Street, according to the release. The closure is associated with construction on K-68 improvements that started this year, according to KDOT.
In February, KDOT began work on two K-68 improvement projects between U.S. highways 69 and 169.
Project activity includes constructing turning lanes and access roads at various locations, widening K-68 to a four-lane expressway from Spring Valley Road east to U.S. 69 at Louisburg, constructing left-turn lanes at K-68 and Somerset Road and building an access road to the Louisburg Cider Mill on the north side of the highway, according to KDOT.
