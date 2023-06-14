230614_mr_kansas_works_01

Southeast KansasWorks has announced it plans to permanently close the Paola Workforce Center inside the Great Southern Bank building at 5 p.m. June 27.

 Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic

PAOLA — Southeast KansasWorks has announced plans to permanently close its Paola Workforce Center at 5 p.m. June 27.

“This decision has been made after careful consideration and in alignment with the organization’s mission to optimize resources, enhance efficiency, and better serve the community,” the organization announced in a news release.

