PAOLA — Southeast KansasWorks has announced plans to permanently close its Paola Workforce Center at 5 p.m. June 27.
“This decision has been made after careful consideration and in alignment with the organization’s mission to optimize resources, enhance efficiency, and better serve the community,” the organization announced in a news release.
The organization stated that the closure of the Paola Workforce Center is a strategic move that allows Southeast KansasWorks to adapt and evolve in response to changing market dynamics and the evolving needs of job seekers and employers.
“The decision aims to streamline operations, consolidate resources, and focus on delivering impactful workforce development programs and services,” the release states. “While the closure of the Paola Workforce Center represents a significant change, Southeast KansasWorks wants to assure the community, job seekers, and employers that the organization remains committed to providing comprehensive workforce solutions.”
Job seekers in the Paola area will continue to have access to a wide range of employment services and resources through Southeast KansasWorks virtually or in-person appointments, according to the release.
Individuals and businesses in need of assistance can contact the Emporia Workforce Center at (620) 342-3355.
The Paola Workforce Center opened inside the Great Southern Bank building at 1 S. Pearl St. in August 2015.
Southeast KansasWorks provides services to 17 counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.