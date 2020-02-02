OSAWATOMIE – Speakeasies were popular during Prohibition.
A century later, a 1920s speakeasy-themed party proved to be a popular fundraiser for the library.
The Osawatomie Public Library hosted the gathering Friday, Jan. 24, at The Loft on Sixth in Osawatomie, and Director Elizabeth Trigg said the fundraiser did better than anticipated. After expenses, the event raised around $2,000, which Trigg said would be used to implement adult programs for 2020.
“We look forward to continuing our Third Thursday Craft Nights each month and our Adult Book Club which meets on the third Wednesday each month,” Trigg said. “In addition, we are looking at bringing in speakers on relevant topics, additional book talks by local authors, multi-generational story times and a partnership with Vintage Park to bring events to their residents.”
Trigg said the library would like to launch a new program that would document the history of local families.
“We are looking at creating a Story-Core Program which will allow Osawatomie residents a chance to share and record their stories and their history for generations to come,” she said.
In addition to raising dollars, Trigg said the fundraiser provided a fun evening for attendees.
Speakeasies were makeshift drinking establishments that sold alcohol during the Prohibition era in America. Some of the attendees at the library's fundraiser were adorned in 1920s-style costumes from the speakeasy period. The evening featured live music by Tony “The Piano Man” Baragona of Heartland Dueling Pianos.
“This was the first time we did something like this, so my initial goal was to at least break even and hope everyone had a good time,” Trigg said. “We definitely exceeded expectations. Our community support, volunteers and donations made all the difference in the world.
“The Loft on Sixth donated the use of the venue, Main Street Liquor gave the wine, Legacy Contractors sent a check to be used for my staff and their spouses (to) attend,” she said. “It was wonderful!”
Trigg said the library will look at hosting another speakeasy fundraiser in 2021.
“We have received great positive feedback and are already thinking of ways to make the event even better for next year,” she said.
