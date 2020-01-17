OSAWATOMIE – There will not be a prohibition on fun as Osawatomie Public Library takes a step back in time to host a 1920s speakeasy-themed fundraiser Friday, Jan. 24, at The Loft on Sixth in Osawatomie.
Tickets are $25 per person or tables of eight can be reserved for $175 for the fundraiser which starts at 7 p.m. The fundraiser will benefit adult programming and classes, according to a city of Osawatomie news release.
The evening will feature live music by Tony “The Piano Man” Baragona of Heartland Dueling Pianos and 1920s-themed decorations.
Speakeasies were makeshift, illegal drinking establishments that sold alcohol during the Prohibition era in America.
The speakeasy fundraiser is for ages 18 and over but attendees must be 21 and older to drink and IDs will be checked at the door, according to the Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce weekly newsletter.
Ticket holders who are over the age of 21 will receive two free drink vouchers redeemable at the in-house bar for wine or beer. Specialty themed cocktails will be available for purchase, with all proceeds directly benefiting the library, according to the release.
While costumes are not required, 1920s outfits or accessories are highly encouraged. Tickets are available at the library, payable by cash or check or via https://www.govpaynow.com/gps/user/plc/4384.
Call the library for more information at 913-755-2136.
