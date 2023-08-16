230816_mr_museum_speaker_01

Museum speaker, author, and member of the Son’s of Confederate Veterans, James C. ‘Chris’ Edwards, will present another viewpoint on William Quantrill’s Lawrence Raid during a presentation at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Miami County Historical Museum.

PAOLA — The Miami County Historical Museum’s August speaker and author James C. ‘Chris’ Edwards will present “What Really Happened? Quantrill’s Raid on Lawrence, Kansas: Revisiting the Evidence.”

The event will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the museum, which is located at 12 E. Peoria St.

