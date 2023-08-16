Museum speaker, author, and member of the Son’s of Confederate Veterans, James C. ‘Chris’ Edwards, will present another viewpoint on William Quantrill’s Lawrence Raid during a presentation at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Miami County Historical Museum.
PAOLA — The Miami County Historical Museum’s August speaker and author James C. ‘Chris’ Edwards will present “What Really Happened? Quantrill’s Raid on Lawrence, Kansas: Revisiting the Evidence.”
The event will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the museum, which is located at 12 E. Peoria St.
The presentation juxtaposes the popular version of the Lawrence Raid (Massacre) with other first-person testimonials that conflict with this account. Participants will be able to review the evidence and decide for themselves the truth about the Lawrence Raid.
Edwards is a native Kansan who grew up in Missouri. He earned his Master of Arts degree in history from the University of Missouri-Columbia and has published three books about Quantrill’s guerrillas. They include: “Quantrill’s Revenge: A Comprehensive Tour guide to Quantrill’s 1863 Raid on Lawrence, Kansas”, “Suppressed Evidence: Neglected Information About Confederate Colonel William Clarke Quantrill”, and “What Really Happened? Quantrill’s Raid on Lawrence, Kansas: Revisiting the Evidence.”
Edwards is a member of the Civil War Roundtable of Kansas City and Sons of Confederate Veterans. He joined the Cass County Historical Society, Douglas County (KS) Historical Society, and Freedom’s Frontier in hosting the Aug. 12 Harrisonville symposium entitled “Disorder on the Border,” where speakers presented various topics about the Border War (1854-1865).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.