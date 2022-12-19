Christmas came early for more than 300 children in Miami County on Saturday, Dec. 17, thanks to the Cops for Tots program and its volunteers.
The Miami County Cops for Tots Angel Tree program is an annual tradition at the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
Earlier this winter season, the angel tree was set up in the lobby of the sheriff’s office on Pearl Street, and from its branches hung paper “angels” featuring the names of local children in need, along with gift ideas.
Cops for Tots Chair Barb Fisher said there were 333 angels this year from 115 families, which is down from previous years.
Local community members adopted the angels and returned the gifts to the sheriff’s office. Volunteers gathered Saturday, Dec. 17, at the organization’s new staging location at 4 W. Peoria St. to distribute the gifts to local families.
Members of the sheriff’s office were joined by police and fire volunteers from Paola, Louisburg and Osawatomie. Santa Claus even showed up to help deliver gifts while hitching a ride on a Paola fire truck.
In addition to the gifts, the volunteers also delivered bags of groceries to each family for a holiday meal.
With fire truck sirens blaring, it was no secret when Santa arrived to each house. The Big Man in Red was often greeted by excited children peeking out of a front window or opening the door before he even reached the porch.
“See you next Sunday,” one little girl said after Santa visited her family’s apartment.
