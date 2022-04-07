Motorists will want to note the speed limit has been reduced on Kansas Highway 68, and they should build extra time into their commute schedules.
Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has posted a reduced speed limit of 55 mph on the eight-mile section of K-68 between U.S. Highway 169 and U.S. Highway 69.
Previously, the 55 mph speed limit had only applied to the work zones on that stretch of K-68.
In February, KDOT began work on two K-68 improvement projects between the two U.S. highways.
Project activity includes constructing turning lanes and access roads at various locations, widening K-68 to a four-lane expressway from Spring Valley Road east to U.S. 69 at Louisburg, constructing left-turn lanes at K-68 and Somerset Road and building an access road to the Louisburg Cider Mill on the north side of the highway, according to a KDOT news release.
The 55 mph speed limit will remain in effect for those eight miles until the K-68 improvements are completed in 2023, according to KDOT.
