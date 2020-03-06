PAOLA — Miami County Cancer Foundation’s annual Spring Fling dinner will take place Saturday, March 7, at Town Square Events in Paola.
Dinner will begin at 6 p.m., followed by an auction at 7 p.m., according to a news release.
The live auction will be led by auctioneer Bobby Penn, and a wine pull will also be offered for entertainment, according to the release.
Tickets cost $20 each, and all proceeds will benefit the Miami County Cancer Foundation.
For more information, call (913) 294-2050.
