The 65th annual Spring Hill Fall Festival is set to take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 27-29.
The fun will begin Friday morning at 8 a.m. with the 19th annual Rotary Club Golf Tournament at Sycamore Ridge Golf Course.
A full slate of activities are scheduled for Saturday, beginning with the annual parade on Webster Street at 10 a.m. The parade route will begin in the parking lot of Spring Hill Middle School North, and it will end at the Spring Hill ballfields located at 309 W. North St. The theme this year is “Back To Our Roots.”
More family fun, including food and vendor booths, will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at City Park, located three blocks west of Webster Street at the intersection of Hale and Washington streets.
The fun will continue into the evening in downtown. Brody Buster will perform from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., followed by Jordan Haworth Fire Twirling at 7:30 p.m. and Land Rush from 8 p.m. to midnight.
A community prayer service will take place at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Spring Hill City Park gazebo, and the vendors, food and entertainment will once again be offered from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
