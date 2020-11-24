SPRING HILL — The city of Spring Hill still plans to host its annual Hometown Holidays celebration, but it will look a little bit different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The event is scheduled to last from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Spring Hill Veterans Park. The annual Mayor's Christmas Tree lighting ceremony will be virtual this year, and community members can view it live on Facebook beginning at 6 p.m.
After the Mayor’s Christmas Tree lighting, the Spring Hill Rotary Club will be hosting a drive through visit with Santa at Veterans Park, located at 20201 Veterans Lane, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Stop by to see Santa (and maybe even snap a few photos!) from the safety of your vehicle. This activity does have a suggested monetary donation of $5.
The other events will be free of charge, but the city is asking residents to bring a canned food or non-perishable donation for the Spring Hill Food Pantry. Donations will be accepted Nov. 2 through Dec. 11 at the utilities counter at City Hall.
Holiday lights will be displayed at various city parks and facilities for residents to drive around and view. The city has partnered with the Spring Hill Recreation Commission, which has decorated the historic downtown district, as well as the Spring Hill Sports Complex, which will have another hot chocolate stop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.