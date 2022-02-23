SPRING HILL — Spring Hill continues to be one of the fastest growing cities in the state of Kansas.
The population of Spring Hill was 5,437 in 2010, but that increased 46 percent to 7,952 in the 2020 U.S. Census.
A surge in recent growth was evident in the annual year in review of the community development department, which City Administrator Patrick Burton presented at the Feb. 10 Spring Hill City Council meeting.
Burton said there were 284 permits for new single-family homes in 2021 compared to 181 in 2020. To further illustrate the growth, Burton said they had 48 single-family permits back in 2014.
The growth also hasn’t slowed down in 2022. Burton said there were 1,301 preliminary platted lots and 260 final platted lots in 2021, and he said the city likely will soon surpass those numbers already in 2022.
“We’ll beat those numbers easily,” Burton said. “Overall, it’s been very busy, and we’ve already started off really busy this year as well.”
Other 2021 statistics from Burton’s report include 1,131 total permits issued for a total valuation of $111 million. Total fees collected by the department were $2,529,000. There also were more than 3,000 inspections completed and 208 code compliance citations issued in 2021.
Council President Diana Roth asked, “Is it safe to say this kind of growth is not something most towns experience?”
“I think we were No. 1 in overall per capita,” Burton replied. “But I’ve experienced this before in Gardner years ago…we’re fortunate the type of growth that we’re getting. It’s a good mix.”
New council member Chad Young asked Burton if he has any projections on when the growth might level off. Burton said it’s difficult to project, especially with federal funding being made available to private developers through grants such as the BASE grant.
When asked about infrastructure, Burton said the city is good on new development but needs to pick up the pace in older areas, such as the work they tackled on Webster Street. Burton also mentioned the sanitary sewer lift station being put in at the site of the new QuikTrip being built near the intersection of Webster and 199th streets.
“That will serve a large area there,” Burton said.
He also talked about the addition of public park space planned with future developments. Mayor Joe Berkey said parks are one of his priorities as well.
“It’s sizeable parks,” Burton said. “Thirty acres plus, it’s not just the corner lot of two acres.”
The growth will give city officials plenty to discuss as they work to update Spring Hill’s comprehensive plan. Burton said the plan update has been funded for three years, but it has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He expects a request for proposals for the comprehensive plan update to be sent out soon.
