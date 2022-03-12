SPRING HILL – Spring Hill police officer Adam Khan was promoted to captain during a special pinning ceremony at a recent Spring Hill City Council meeting.
Spring Hill Police Chief Cindy Henson said Khan demonstrates the department’s core values of RESPECT, which stands for Responsibility, Excellence, Service, Professionalism, Example, Compassion and Teamwork.
Khan grew up in Wichita and attended the University of Kansas. He began his career in law enforcement as a correction’s officer in Douglas County in 2012.
The next year he was hired by the Bonner Springs Police Department and has served multiple roles, including patrol officer, field train officer, SWAT operator, investigations, public information officer, corporal and sergeant.
His mother and mother-in-law were present at the Feb. 10 council meeting, and they both presented Khan with captain bars worn by his grandfather in WWII and stepmother while serving in the Armed Forces.
His wife, Gillian Dryton, then did the official captain pinning for the Spring Hill Police Department.
