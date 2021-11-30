SPRING HILL — Spring Hill’s annual Christmas celebration called “Hometown Holidays” is scheduled to take place Friday, Dec. 3, at the Spring Hill Civic Center.
The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with the lighting of the Mayor’s Christmas Tree in the courtyard of the Civic Center at 410 N. Madison St.
Several outdoor activities will take place from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m., including a candy cane hunt hosted by the Spring Hill Recreation Commission and hay rides through Santa’s Winter Wonderland.
Several indoor activities will take place from 6:15 to 8 p.m., including photos with Santa, gifts from Santa, letters to Santa hosted by Spring Hill Recreation Commission, face painters, balloon artist, cookie decorating with Lupita’s Kitchen, hot cocoa, coffee, cookies and live music provided by Kevin Phillips.
There also will be a raffle to benefit the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund. Raffle items are donated by local businesses, and the cost is $1 per ticket or $5 for six tickets, according to a city news release.
